Ben Simmons Plans to Debut for Nets vs. the Celtics Game 4 by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons plans to make his return on Monday for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Simmons hasn’t played since June of 2021 and missed the entire regular season due to a back injury and mental health reasons. During the 2020-21 season, Simmons played 58 games, averaging 32.4 minutes, 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals. Simmons joined the Nets in February as part of a trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday, the Nets lost 114-107 to the Celtics and trail 2-0 in the series. If Brooklyn drops Game 3, Simmons could join the team in a must-win situation. Part of the reason for the rift that developed between Simmons and his former team was criticism from Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers following a loss in a must-win game during last season’s playoffs.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Brooklyn Nets are -164 on the moneyline and -3.5 on the spread against the Boston Celtics for Game 3 on Saturday.