Best Bets for Round 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With night one of the NFL Draft in the history books, there are still plenty of talented names left on the board for teams to look at as important pieces for the future.

Travon Walker was a fast riser after his performance at the combine, while there have certainly been some players who expected to hear their names called in Round 1 that are still available heading into Day 2. Whether that’s Malik Willis or George Pickens, teams will be getting some value tonight in the upcoming second round.

Below you can see some of the best bets for Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 NFL Draft – Next Quarterback & Wide Receiver Drafted

There are some interesting combinations you can make here to create plus odds that are worth consideration. The two names that we just mentioned above in Willis and Pickens could create some sneaky value in terms of the next quarterback and wide receiver selected.

If you pair those two together, you’re getting odds that total +270, with the highest odds for a potential pairing going to Willis and Christian Watson at +170. There’s a fair amount of chatter that the Packers really like Pickens, so it will be interesting to see if trading up early in Round 2 is on the horizon for them.

2022 NFL Draft – Next Running Back & Wide Receiver Drafted

In Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, no running back was selected, but there’s a pretty good chance that Breece Hall out of Iowa State will be the first back off the board. Hall performed strongly at the combine and put up big numbers for the Cyclones this year and should be able to chip in offensively immediately for whatever team selects him.

Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State is another running back drawing interest, but in all likelihood, we see Hall as the first runner selected sometime in Round 2.

You can combine Hall with Christian Watson at +230, Skyy Moore at +300, and George Pickens at +380 to see which wide receiver and running back combo goes off the board next. Watson may be the odds on favorite in terms of receivers, but once again the value Pickens has at that number might be difficult to pass.

2022 NFL Draft – Team to Draft Malik Willis

With the Pittsburgh Steelers opting to take the loan quarterback in Round 1 with Kenny Pickett, there are definite question marks about how far Willis and the rest of this class of quarterbacks will continue to fall. This ultimately says a lot about the type of class that it is for signal-callers, but there should be teams in the second and third rounds that bite the bullet and select one.

The Seattle Seahawks currently boast the highest odds to select Willis at +250 and that makes some sense because they have a clear need at quarterback and also own back-to-back selections at 40 and 41. If it’s not the Seahawks, the Tennessee Titans could reportedly be in the market for a quarterback and they select 35th overall, which presents some nice value at +340.