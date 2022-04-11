Blackhawks' Collin Delia Between the Pipes vs. Kings Tuesday by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Blackhawks may have nothing to play for, but they will give the crease to the goalie with the hot hand when they meet the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Collin Delia will start in goal tomorrow vs. Los Angeles.



Caleb Jones will draw back into the lineup. TBD on who comes out. No changes up front. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 11, 2022

Collin Delia made 40 saves in a loss to the Florida Panthers in his last start on March 31. He also came on in relief of Kevin Lankinen on Sunday. Chicago fell to Dallas, but Delia was able to get in some work and make nine saves on ten shots. The 27-year-old has made only five appearances with three starts on the season. Delia sports a 1-2 record with a 3.88 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, and has yet to record a shutout.

The Blackhawks are well out of playoff contention, sitting third last in the Western Conference with just 24 wins on the year for 59 points. Chicago can play spoiler as the Kings are jockeying for playoff position with 86 points on the year.

Expect FanDuel Sportsbook to have Chicago as a fairly substantial underdog in this meeting with LA.