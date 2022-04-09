Blister to Force Texas Rangers P Jon Gray to Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Texas Rangers are expected to place starting pitcher Jon Gray on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Gray developed a blister on one of his pitching fingers during his start Friday versus the Toronto Blue Jays. After the game, Gray stated that he expected to make his next start, but the Rangers decided to play it safe and place him on the IL. The Rangers may have elected to do this because they have several off days in their schedule and aren’t expected to need a fifth starter until April 23.

Gray was one of several additions made by the Rangers this offseason. The former Colorado Rockies starter signed a four-year $56 million contract with the club in November of 2021.

The Rangers will start Dane Dunning against the Blue Jays on Saturday. The Jays will counter with their top free-agent addition, Kevin Gausman. The Rangers are -110 (+1.5) on the run line and +184 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and under (-115).

You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.