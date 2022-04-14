Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gets 2 Stitches on Finger by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling reports that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received two stitches following the Toronto Blue Jays’ game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr received two stitches in his finger after tonight’s game. He was in some discomfort when it was wrapped initially but isn’t concerned about the injury going forward.



He said the finger wasn’t bothering him during his at-bats, as you might’ve guessed. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 14, 2022

Guerrero injured his finger during the second inning when Aaron Hicks stepped on it, running out a base hit. With blood dripping from his hand, Guerrero opted for a trainer to tape it up so he could continue. He finished the game with three home runs against the Yankees, the second three-homer game of his career.

When asked if this game was his most impressive feat, Guerrero said, “Add that one to my list.”

Guerrero said his hand felt fine but expected some soreness to set in. He has nine hits in 23 at-bats for eight RBI, six runs, and four home runs this season. Guerrero is hitting .391, with a .417 OBP, and a 1.373 OPS.

The Blue Jays are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the AL East with a 4-2 record.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Toronto Blue Jays are +116 against the New York Yankees on Thursday.