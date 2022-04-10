Bojan Bogdanovic Out and Donovan Mitchell Questionable for Regular Season Finale by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Utah Jazz will have to secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference without their regular starters. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out of the regular-season finale with a calf injury, while Donovan Mitchell is questionable with a non-COVID-related illness.

And Donovan Mitchell is QUESTIONABLE with a non-COVID illness https://t.co/PN4NnsSONO — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) April 10, 2022

Danuel House Jr. should start in place of Bogdanovic, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be the de facto shooting guard with Trent Forrest also unavailable.

The Jazz entered Sunday with identical 48-33 records with the Denver Nuggets, holding the fifth seed on the strength of a tiebreaker. A win against the Blazers assures Utah of the fifth spot in the conference, but who they face remains to be seen.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently ranked fourth, but a Mavs win with a Golden State Warriors loss would drop the Dubs to the fourth seed.

Even with injuries, the odds are in the Jazz’s favor tonight. They enter the contest as -17.5 favorites, per the line at FanDuel Sportsbook.