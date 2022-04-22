Braves' Adam Duvall Unavailable Friday vs. Marlins by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will be unavailable for Friday’s matchup with the Miami Marlins due to a family-related illness, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

Duvall is dealing with a family-related illness.There is a chance he’ll be back in the Braves lineup tomorrow. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 22, 2022

It’s the first game Duvall will miss this season, and reports say it’s likely only for the one contest. His absence removes some power from Atlanta’s cleanup spot, but Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna bring enough to the table to make up for a one-game absence.

This season, Duvall has appeared in 14 games and has a batting split of .200/.273/.280 with seven RBI. Without him in the lineup, Guillermo Heredia will move from right field to center, while Travis Demeritte will make his first appearance of the season.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Odds

The Atlanta Braves are currently -148 on the moneyline against the Miami Marlins on Friday, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.