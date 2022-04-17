Browns' Baker Mayfield 'Not the Only Guy' on Panthers' List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Carolina Panthers continue their desperate search for a capable quarterback.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is “not the only guy on the list” for the Panthers.

RE Baker Mayfield: The former No. 1 overall pick is among the QB options for the Panthers, but he's not the only guy on the list. There's also the issue of Mayfield's $18.8M salary (same as Sam Darnold's). Browns would have to help. Happy Easter. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 17, 2022

While Person did not mention any specific names, one would assume Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers is among Carolina’s options.

What seemed like a foregone conclusion following the end of last season, Garoppolo’s exit from the team has yet to materialize, as most starting quarterback vacancies around the league have been filled.

The 30-year-old was the ultimate professional in the wake of San Francisco’s decision to draft fellow quarterback Trey Lance, leading the Niners to their second NFC Championship Game in three years.

The Panthers also continue to do their homework on the incoming rookie quarterback class, visiting with the likes of Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Carolina at +1100 odds to win the NFC South.