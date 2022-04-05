Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Remain Hot Vs. Red Wings, Lightning, Capitals Boston has a chance to gain some ground in the standings this week by Lauren Campbell 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Bruins are cruising right now and look to continue their hot streak in a three-game week that features games against a division rival.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and will head to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday night, followed by games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The Bruins have won three straight and eight of their last 10 as they continue to fight the Toronto Maple Leafs and Lightning in the Atlantic Division standings.

Let’s take a look at the Bruins’ schedule this week:

Tuesday, April 5 at Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 9 at Washington Capitals at 1:30 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Red Wings once were close enough to the Bruins in the standings that had some thinking Detroit may make a legitimate run at a playoff spot. But Boston got hot and pulled away and the Red Wings now are a whopping 32 points behind Tampa Bay for fourth place. Detroit has lost six straight and are 2-6-2 in its last 10.

The Lightning, meanwhile, have been flip-flopping with the Bruins in the standings the last few weeks. Tampa Bay was going through a bit of a slump but has won its last two games. The B’s did, however, win 3-2 in their last meeting March 24 without Patrice Bergeron.

The Capitals are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division, eight points behind the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins. While they’ve lost their last two games, Washington historically has given Boston trouble in their meetings.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) — Larkin has points in three of Detroit’s last four games and leads the team with 29 goals and 64 points.

Victor Hedman (Lightning) — Opponents always know when Hedman is on the ice. His 47 assists lead the Bolts and he has 27 points on the power play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitals) — Kuznetsov has points in two of Washington’s last three games and leads the Caps in assists and is second with 23 points on the power play, just behind Alex Ovechkin’s 26.

Odds

The Bruins are the -150 favorites to beat Detroit on Tuesday night, according to DraftKings. Jake DeBrusk, who scored twice for the B’s on Monday, is +205 to score during the game. Patrice Bergeron, who accounted for the other Boston goal, is +175 to light the lamp.