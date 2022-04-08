Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Friday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons with right calf soreness. Antetokounmpo played 39 minutes in Milwaukee’s 127-121 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, finishing with a monster 39 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

The Bucks sit half of a game up on the Boston Celtics for second in the Eastern Conference, but head coach Mike Budenholzer could opt to rest his superstar in a matchup with one of the league’s worst teams.

Antetokounmpo is having another MVP caliber season, ranking third in league scoring at 29.9 PPG while adding 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. If the “Greek Freak” were to ultimately be ruled out, expect Bobby Portis to draw the start in his absence. In ten games without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, Portis is averaging 15.0 points and 9.9 rebounds, rendering him a potentially strong play in Friday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucks as -5 road favorites on the spread and -215 on the moneyline.