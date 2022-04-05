Bulls Guard Zach LaVine Unlikely to Play Tuesday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is unlikely to play Tuesday versus the Milwaukee Bucks due to soreness in his left knee.

ESPN Sources: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee) is likely to be out vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (8 o'clock, ESPN). LaVine has only missed one game since the mid-February All-Star break. Bulls are fifth in East, tied with sixth-place Raptors at 45-33. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2022

Initially listed as probable, LaVine failed to practice Monday, ultimately being downgraded to doubtful.

Tuesday’s game is the first half of a back-to-back, so it is possible that head coach Billy Donovan is just being cautious with his star.

Reportedly dealing with the issue since the All-Star break, it hasn’t impacted the 27-year-old’s availability, as LaVine has only missed one game since February 24.

The former first-round pick sits second on the Bulls in scoring at 24.7 PPG while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

LaVine’s absence will open up even more opportunities for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. With LaVine off the floor, DeRozan ($9,100 on FanDuel) and Vucevic ($7,600 on FanDuel) average 1.33 and 1.28 fantasy points per minute, respectively, rendering both elite options in Tuesday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago as +6.5 point home underdogs on the spread and +225 on the moneyline.