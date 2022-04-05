Bulls' Lonzo Ball Shut Down For Remainder Of Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (meniscus) is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the regular season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2022

It’s another brutal injury blow to Chicago heading into the postseason. Ball was tracking to potentially return for the playoffs but with reported discomfort during his rehab, it looks like he will be shut down for the year. The point guard has been out of the lineup since January 14 and has missed 38 consecutive games heading into Tuesday. With Zach LaVine now also out for the matchup against Milwaukee, the Bulls will be down two starters as they are looking to avoid the play-in tournament.

Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 35 starts. With Ball completely out of the rotation, expect Alex Caruso to remain at the starting point guard spot while Ayo Dosunmu will continue to see plenty of playing time.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

The Chicago Bulls are currently seven-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday with the total set at 231, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.