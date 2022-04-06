Bulls' Zach LaVine Will Play Wednesday vs. Celtics; Alex Caruso Ruled Out by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports, Bulls star guard Zach LaVine will play Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics.

Zach LaVine will play tonight.



Alex Caruso is out with ongoing back pain. Woke up very sore this morning after last night’s game.



Billy Donovan says Alex just “isn’t moving right” with considerable stiffness and soreness in his back. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) April 6, 2022

LaVine missed last night’s contest with the Milwaukee Bucks due to soreness in his left knee but is back out there tonight as Chicago looks to avoid a third straight loss.

The 27-year-old sits second on the team in scoring at 24.7 PPG while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per night.

LaVine’s return likely sends forward Patrick Williams back to the bench, who managed 18 points and six rebounds in the former’s absence last night.

Unfortunately, the Bulls will be without defensive stalwart Alex Caruso as he deals with ongoing back pain. Caruso played 22 minutes against Milwaukee but went scoreless for the second straight game and admittedly woke up sore this morning.

Coby White could replace Caruso in the starting lineup and would represent a decent streaming option in Wednesday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago as +7 home underdogs on the spread and +220 on the moneyline.