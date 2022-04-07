C.J. Abrams Expected To Make San Diego Padres Opening Day Roster by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that C.J. Abrams is expected to make the San Diego Padres Opening Day roster.

CJ Abrams, the Padres ultra talented prospect, is expected to make the Padres Opening Day roster — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 7, 2022

Abrams is the Padres’ top-ranked prospect (ninth overall). San Diego’s shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., is missing a few months due to a wrist injury that required surgery. Abrams could potentially fill Tatis’s spot at shortstop for the time being and there is also the possibility of him getting time at other positions.

Manager Bob Melvin has previously said Abrams could get a shot at center field as well, which means he has the potential to continue to see at-bats even when Tatis returns. If Abrams impresses early, he could stick with the big club for the entire season.

In 2021, Abrams had 48 hits, 23 RBI, and 26 runs in 162 at-bats while hitting .296, with a .363 OBP, and a .782 OPS in 42 Double-A games. He also had two home runs and 13 stolen bases.

