Cardinals' Kyler Murray Won't Attend Offseason Program by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Kyler Murray won’t attend the Arizona Cardinals offseason program.

As the #AZCardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts, sources say. This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2022

Murray released a statement through his agent at the end of February, essentially demanding a long-term contract extension. Murray is, presumably, using participation in the offseason program as a bargaining tactic through these negotiations. He also removed all mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts, another modern negotiation ploy. Rapoport also reported that the team has known for weeks, so it’s unlikely that this will significantly impact Arizona’s decision-making.

In 2021, Murray completed 333 passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns in 14 games. He also threw ten interceptions and was sacked 31 times. On the ground, Murray rushed for 423 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona finished the season second in the NFC West with an 11-6 record and lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the Wild Card round.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are +2700 to win Super Bowl LVII.