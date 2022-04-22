Cardinals-Reds: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are set to collide tonight for Game 1 of a three-game weekend set at Great American Ballpark. The Cardinals will get their first look at Hunter Greene in the Reds rotation, while Steven Matz will make his third start in a Cardinals uniform after signing with St Louis this offseason.

When and Where is Cardinals-Reds?

Cardinals: 2-5 | Reds: 4-2

Date: 04/22/2022 | First Pitch: 6:40 PM ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio | Stadium: Great American Ballpark

How to Watch Cardinals-Reds?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Brooke Fletcher, Chris Young

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cardinals-Reds

Moneyline: Cardinals -126 | Reds +108

Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+130) | Reds +1.5 (-156)

Total: 8.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hunter Greene should present a challenge for the Cardinals as one of baseball’s highest prospects, but St Louis is a relative veteran team, which should be able to find a way to make it difficult on the youngster. The Cardinals are still offering some value on the moneyline, and you should likely look that way in this spot tonight.

Nolan Arenado has been red hot to start the season for the Cardinals and is +390 tonight to hit a home run and that’s definitely something to consider here.

Will Rookie Hunter Greene Find Success Against Cardinals?

Cincinnati doesn’t exactly have a ton of positivity surrounding their baseball team, but rookie pitcher Hunter Greene is certainly someone worth keeping an eye on for Reds fans. Greene has made two starts this season and posted an ERA of 4.35, but will face a difficult Cardinals offense here tonight.

Reds Projected Lineup:

SS Kyle Farmer

DH Brandon Drury

LF Tommy Pham

1B Joey Votto

CF Nick Senzel

RF Aristides Aquino

3B Colin Moran

2B Alejo Lopez

C Aramis Garcia

Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene

Cardinals Look to Get Back on Track Against Reds

The Cardinals took two of three from the Miami Marlins in their weekday series but lost in the finale, which means they’ll be looking to get back in the win column in this spot, against a Reds team that has extremally low expectations this season after selling off a lot of their roster this offseason.

Cardinals Projected Lineup:

RF Dylan Carlson

1B Paul Goldschmidt

LF Tyler O’Neill

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Corey Dickerson

SS Paul DeJong

CF Harrison Bader

C Yadier Molina

2B Tommy Edman

Starting Pitcher: Steven Matz