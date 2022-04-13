Carter Hart & Cam Atkinson Out vs. Rangers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Flyers will be a few key players short when they take on the New York Rangers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night as Carter Hart and Cam Atkinson will not suit up.

Mike Yeo said there’s some concern about Carter Hart’s status for rest of season. The lower-body injury is a new one, not the nagging issue from a few weeks ago. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 13, 2022

Hart left Tuesday’s 9-2 blowout loss to the Capitals after allowing three goals on 10 shots with a lower-body injury. It goes from bad news to worse for Hart and the Flyers as this is a new injury and not the issue the Flyers goalie has been dealing with for weeks. It’s been a forgettable season for the young tender as Hart has just 13 wins with a bloated 3.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Atkinson also sustained a lower-body injury in the beatdown by Washington after logging just five minutes of ice time. The former Blue Jacket is having a career year with 23 goals and 27 assists and will be a significant loss for the offense. Rasmus Ristolainen, Patrick Brown, and Nate Thompson are also on the shelf for this depleted Philly squad.

The Rangers are big road favorites on Wednesday night, sitting at -220 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.