Catcher Jose Trevino Traded to New York Yankees by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Catcher Jose Trevino has been traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired C Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers in exchange for RHP Albert Abreu and LHP Robert Ahlstrom. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2022

Trevino hit .239 with five home runs and 23 RBI across 308 plate appearances a season ago. He is expected to factor into the Yankees’ plans at catcher, a position filled with uncertainty. Former Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was dealt to the Minnesota Twins in mid-March.

The Rangers received right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom in the deal. Abreu was out of minor league options and therefore will fill Trevino’s vacated spot on the 40-man roster. He threw 36 and 2/3 innings a year ago, striking out 35 batters and amassing a 5.15 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Ahlstrom is a seventh-round selection from the University of Oregon who has yet to make his professional debut.

The Yankees are +1300 to win the World Series at FanDuel Sportsbook, and this move does not change the needle whatsoever. The same can be said for their odds to win the American League (+600) and the AL East (+250).