Cavaliers-Nets: How to Watch, Stream & Bet NBA Play-in Tournament on TNT by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s game one of the NBA play-in tournament with Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Heading into the season, you’d have gotten some strange looks if you had projected the Nets to be in a play-in game scenario, but that’s where they ultimately ended up with a season surrounded by injuries and off-the-court drama.

Kyrie Irving and Durant will look to use their playoff experience (and sheer talent) to fend off an up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers squad.

The winner of this game will move on to the playoffs to take on the second-seeded Boston Celtics, while the loser will have a second chance to get in and face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets matchup.

Date: 04/12/22 | Tip-Off: 7 PM ET

Location: Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

How to Watch Cavaliers-Nets?

TV: TNT | Live Steam: TNT App

You can watch this game on TNT or by using the TNT mobile app. Check out more on https://www.tntdrama.com/apps.

How to Bet Cavaliers-Nets?

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+315) | Nets (-400)

Spread: Cavaliers +8.5 (-110) | Nets -8.5 (-110)

Total: 228.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant is one of the top scorers in the NBA, but Kyrie Irving has shown up in the playoffs before, so look towards Irving to lead the game in scoring at +195.

Will the Cavaliers Be Able to Play Spoiler?

The Cavaliers have already surprised plenty of people this season where they finished the year with a record of 44-38, which tied them with the Nets.

Cavaliers Projected Lineup:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Isaac Okoro

SF: Lauri Markkanen

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Moses Brown

Battle-Tested Nets Expect Experience to Pay Off

The Nets have been there and done that before, maybe not together, but there are plenty of bodies on this roster who have won big games.

Nets Projected Lineup:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Bruce Brown

C: Andre Drummond