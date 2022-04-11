Cavs Prepare to Go Without Jarrett Allen for Play-In Game by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reports that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is preparing to be without Jarrett Allen for Tuesday’s play-in against the Brooklyn Nets.

ICYMI: Will #Cavs Jarrett Allen be ready for Tuesday night’s play-in game? Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, a source says, is planning to be without Allen — even tho there are encouraging signs. https://t.co/CwhceQWroJ — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 11, 2022

Allen hasn’t played since suffering a fractured finger on his left hand during the Cavs’ March 6 game against the Toronto Raptors. He has since removed the splint from his finger and participated in a 15-minute workout before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 2021-22 regular season, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks.

When asked about Allen’s finger, Bickerstaff said, “I am preparing to go with what we have, and if he’s ready to go, then he’ll go. You always want to make sure that it’s as healthy as it possibly can be. In his position, the banging that he does, on the rim, like blocking shots, all those things. Then it becomes pain tolerance. Then strengthening and his ability to use that finger.”

The Cavs finished eighth in the East Conference with a 44-38 record.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Cavaliers are +320 against the Brooklyn Nets for the first game of the East play-in tournament. The loser will face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

