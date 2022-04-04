CB Derek Stingley Jr. to Perform All Drills at LSU Pro Day by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will be able to participate in all drills at LSU’s pro day.

#LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., one of the top CBs in the draft, has recovered fully from his Lisfranc injury and will do all drills during his Pro Day on Wednesday, source said. A month after Dr. Robert Anderson cleared him, Stingley has been running fast in training. ⏱ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

Stingley only played three games last season due to a Lisfrancd injury, an injury to the bones or ligaments in the middle part of the foot. Stingley is now fully recovered from the injury, giving teams a chance to gauge where he should be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As a freshman in 2019, Stingley had 38 tackles, 15 passes defended, and six interceptions in 13 games. In 2020, he had 27 tackles and one forced fumble but failed to record an interception in seven games.

Stingley has been running on the foot for the past month, but it’s unclear if he’s injury prone or just unlucky. His evaluation at pro day could weigh heavily into where he is taken in the draft.

