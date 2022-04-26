Where Celtics’ 2022 NBA Finals Odds Sit After Advancing To Second Round Boston is the betting favorite to represent the Eastern Conference by Ricky Doyle 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics took care of business Monday night at Barclays Center, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets out the door to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics, who entered the postseason as the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, became the first team to punch their tickets to Round 2, where they await the winner of the first-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics emerged as the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals during their series against the Nets, which Boston dominated by stifling Brooklyn’s superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now, Vegas really thinks highly of the C’s.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday afternoon, Boston is the +155 favorite to reach the NBA Finals in the East. That’s a notch above the top-seeded Miami Heat, who have +250 odds to win the conference while attempting to fend off the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1.

Here are the full odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook, for who will win the Eastern Conference:

Boston Celtics +155

Miami Heat +250

Milwaukee Bucks +330

Philadelphia 76ers +500

Toronto Raptors +5000

Atlanta Hawks +20000

Chicago Bulls +25000

The Celtics also have the league’s second-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals, at +370, trailing only the Golden State Warriors, who are listed as +280 favorites while leading the Denver Nuggets 3-1 in their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference.

Here are the full odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook, for who will win the NBA Finals:

Golden State Warriors +280

Boston Celtics +370

Phoenix Suns +450

Miami Heat +650

Milwaukee Bucks +750

Memphis Grizzlies +1200

Philadelphia 76ers +1400

Dallas Mavericks +1600

Utah Jazz +7000

New Orleans Pelicans +12000

Minnesota Timberwolves +12000

Toronto Raptors +15000

Denver Nuggets +50000

Atlanta Hawks +60000

Chicago Bulls +60000

The Celtics have a difficult road to the NBA Finals. Not only did the Nets boast more talent than your typical No. 7 seed. But Boston now might have to knock off the defending NBA champions (Bucks) and the top seed in the Eastern Conference (Heat) to keep their championship aspirations alive.

That said, it’s hard to argue with the results. The Celtics have been rolling since the calendar flipped to 2022, and they kept that momentum going throughout the first round, making a statement against the Nets that certainly caught the attention of oddsmakers and bettors alike.