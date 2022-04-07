Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Al Horford Out Thursday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Boston Celtics’ official Twitter, forwards Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will not play in Thursday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks for rest purposes.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Milwaukee:



Al Horford (low back soreness) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2022

Boston is coming off a 117-94 blowout victory last night over the Chicago Bulls, a game in which both Tatum and Horford played 30 minutes.

Head coach Ime Udoka hinted on Wednesday that he would likely rest some of his starters on the second night of the team’s back-to-back, despite the Celtics jockeying for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The C’s are currently a half-game up on the Bucks for second in the East but could be content at finishing in the third or fourth spot in an effort to dodge a potential first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum has been spectacular for Boston this season, posting per-game averages of 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists through 75 games. Meanwhile, Horford has looked rejuvenated in his return to Beantown, averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as +8.5 underdogs on the spread and +270 on the moneyline in the wake of Tatum and Horford’s absences.