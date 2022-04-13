NBA Odds: How Prices Opened Up For Top Scorer In Celtics-Nets Series The series' leading scorer could decide the first round by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

If the regular season is of any indication, fans can expect fireworks in the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets first-round playoff series.

In the four games the Celtics and the Nets played this season, at least one team has eclipsed 120 points. On March 6, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant battled back and forth, with the Celtics star coming out on top while scoring 54 points to Durant’s 37. The Celtics won that night 126-120.

Fans can expect more of those back-and-forth duels, and DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up prices on the leading scorer for the first-round series.

Durant is the current favorite to lead the series in scoring, listed at -130. This means that a $100 bet would result in a $176.92 payout. Behind Durant is Tatum, who is listed at plus money at +160. This means a $100 bet on Tatum to lead the series in scoring would net a $260 payout.

The other stars of the Celtics and the Nets — Kyrie Irving (7-to-2) and Jaylen Brown (10-to-1) — are also listed.

If you believe that Tatum or Brown can outscore Durant or Irving, these betting prices may not be around for very long. The Celtics and Nets are set to start their first-round matchup on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.