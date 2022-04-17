Celtics Odds: How Public Is Betting Game 1 Of NBA Playoff Series Vs. Nets The second-seeded Celtics are a four-point favorite by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics enter Sunday afternoon’s first-round playoff matchup as a four-point favorite, but it’s the seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets who have garnered more backing from the betting public.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets have received more wagers and handle against the spread, as well as more on the moneyline.

WynnBet Sportsbook revealed Sunday morning that Brooklyn is responsible for 55.9% of the spread bets, which has equated to 62.6% of the total money wagered on the spread. Similarly, the Nets have earned 58.7% of the moneyline bets, which turned into 65.7% of the moneyline handle.

Boston is 16-21-1 ATS as a home favorite this season. Brooklyn is 10-6-1 as a visiting underdog.

The point total, currently set at 225.5, has been bet Over 74% of the time. The second-seeded Celtics have cashed on the Over in 50.6% of their games (41-40-1) this season, and that includes eight of the past 10.

Game 1 between the Celtics and Nets is scheduled to tip off at TD Garden at 3:30 p.m. ET.