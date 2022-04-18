Celtics Odds: You Should Consider Betting Nets Series Price Down 1-0
Caesars has Brooklyn +200 to advance
This first-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets already has all the makings of a seven-game classic.
Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating layup headlined a thrilling 115-114 Game 1 win for the Celtics, although anybody who watched the game knows it could have gone either way in the final minute. I definitely tip my cap to the C’s for staying resilient down the stretch, but let’s not get carried away.
American bookmakers shifted Boston from -130 or -140 to win the series to a two-dollar favorite with Caesars (-240) and WynnBet (-250) dealing the most expensive numbers in the market.
This provides you with a great opportunity to bet Brooklyn at +200.
Updated Celtics-Nets series prices:
Circa: C’s -210 / Nets +180
DraftKings: C’s -220 / Nets +180
PointsBet: C’s -220 / Nets +180
FanDuel: C’s -220 / Nets +184
SuperBook: C’s -220 / Nets +190
BetMGM: C’s -225 / Nets +180
Caesars: C’s -240 / Nets +200
WynnBET: C’s -250 / Nets +200
At the end of the day, the Celtics did what they were supposed to do. They won the series opener at home — the Nets (+4) covered the spread — and now the two teams get a couple days off before getting together for Game 2 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
Brooklyn’s price to win the series jumped as high as 80 cents (+120 to +200) after losing a coin flip and there’s only one way to bet that market at this point. The idea of getting Brooklyn +200 when they’ll make the necessary adjustments and be ready to punch back makes a whole lot of sense.
Odds are also good that Kevin Durant plays much better than he did Sunday afternoon. Durant shot an uncharacteristic 9-for-24 from the floor and put together one of his worst playoff games in years.
And yet Brooklyn still lost by a penny at the buzzer.
If you don’t want to bet the Nets +200, I totally understand. But you shouldn’t be laying -220 or -240 with the Celtics either. If Brooklyn wins Game 2 like I expect, you’ll be able to grab Boston around +110.