Celtics Odds: You Should Consider Betting Nets Series Price Down 1-0 Caesars has Brooklyn +200 to advance by Sam Panayotovich 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

This first-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets already has all the makings of a seven-game classic.

Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating layup headlined a thrilling 115-114 Game 1 win for the Celtics, although anybody who watched the game knows it could have gone either way in the final minute. I definitely tip my cap to the C’s for staying resilient down the stretch, but let’s not get carried away.

American bookmakers shifted Boston from -130 or -140 to win the series to a two-dollar favorite with Caesars (-240) and WynnBet (-250) dealing the most expensive numbers in the market.

This provides you with a great opportunity to bet Brooklyn at +200.

Updated Celtics-Nets series prices:

Circa: C’s -210 / Nets +180

DraftKings: C’s -220 / Nets +180

PointsBet: C’s -220 / Nets +180

FanDuel: C’s -220 / Nets +184

SuperBook: C’s -220 / Nets +190

BetMGM: C’s -225 / Nets +180

Caesars: C’s -240 / Nets +200

WynnBET: C’s -250 / Nets +200

At the end of the day, the Celtics did what they were supposed to do. They won the series opener at home — the Nets (+4) covered the spread — and now the two teams get a couple days off before getting together for Game 2 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Brooklyn’s price to win the series jumped as high as 80 cents (+120 to +200) after losing a coin flip and there’s only one way to bet that market at this point. The idea of getting Brooklyn +200 when they’ll make the necessary adjustments and be ready to punch back makes a whole lot of sense.

Odds are also good that Kevin Durant plays much better than he did Sunday afternoon. Durant shot an uncharacteristic 9-for-24 from the floor and put together one of his worst playoff games in years.

And yet Brooklyn still lost by a penny at the buzzer.

If you don’t want to bet the Nets +200, I totally understand. But you shouldn’t be laying -220 or -240 with the Celtics either. If Brooklyn wins Game 2 like I expect, you’ll be able to grab Boston around +110.