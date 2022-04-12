Chicago White Sox Place Lucas Giolito On 10-Day Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Chicago White Sox has placed Lucas Giolito on the ten-day injured list, retroactive to April 9.

News today: #WhiteSox place Lucas Giolito (abdominal strain) and AJ Pollock (strained right hamstring) on Injured List. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 12, 2022

Giolito left his season debut after four innings due to abdominal tightness on his left side. This news isn’t surprising as White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that Giolito will likely miss at least two starts due to the injury.

Before leaving his season debut against the Detroit Tigers, Giolito had six strikeouts, allowing only one hit and zero runs. The White Sox eventually lost the game 5-4 to the Tigers. Since then, Chicago has rebounded, taking the next two games in Detroit to sit first in the AL Central.

The Athletic’s James Fegan also reports that Giolito said he feels significantly better and has been throwing with a plyometric ball to keep his arm active.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago White Sox are -130 against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.