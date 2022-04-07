Chicago White Sox Place Yoan Moncada On 10-Day Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Daryl Van Schouwen reports that the Chicago White Sox have placed Yoan Moncada on the ten-day injured list, retroactive to April 5.

Yoan Moncada has a Grade 1 oblique strain. “It is mild," Hahn said. "We expect him back let’s say approximately three weeks. Could be quicker. Certainly the kind of thing you do not want to mess around with where it could become a major issue and much longer time down." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 7, 2022

Moncada is sidelined with a right oblique strain and was scratched from the club’s final spring training game on Tuesday, but the injury was thought to be minor. In 2021, Moncada had 137 hits, 61 RBI, 74 runs in 520 at-bats, hitting .263, with a .375 OBP, and .787 OPS. He also had 14 home runs in 144 games.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said this about Moncada’s timetable to return, “We expect him back, let’s say, approximately three weeks, but could be quicker. Yoan was actually disappointed. He wanted to try to fight through it, but that’s simply a risk we’re going to take with the long and hopefully successful season ahead of us.”

Chicago is one of the favorites to compete for the World Series this year, so, understandably, they’d rather play it safe with Moncada’s injury.

