Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez Out of the Starting Lineup

Eloy Jimenez is out of the starting lineup Wednesday for the Chicago White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

La Russa yesterday mentioned Eloy Jimenez having 'a little foot soreness' as one reason for bringing up an outfielder (Adam Haseley) as the extra man for today's twinbill. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 20, 2022

The Sox and Cleveland Indians are playing a doubleheader, so it was unlikely that Jimenez would start in both games anyway, but he is dealing with a sore foot that also cost him a game last week. There is no word yet on if Jimenez will be available to pinch-hit in the first game or if he will start the second game.

The Sox have called up Adam Haseley from Triple-A as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Haseley likely serves as an insurance policy in case Jimenez is out for both games.

This season, Jimenez is off to a slow start with a .222 average, one HR, and seven RBI in 27 at-bats.

In Game 1, the Sox will start Dallas Keuchel while the Indians will counter with their ace, Shane Bieber. The White Sox are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-115), and under (-105).