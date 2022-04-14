CJ McCollum Over Bettors (And There Were Many) Cashed Out Quick An early night for a lot of bettors by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

CJ McCollum likely gained some new fans on Wednesday night with his performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard scored 27 points in the first half of Wednesday’s play-in game to lead his team to a healthy 61-50 lead at the break. His efforts were appreciated not only by his teammates and Pelicans fans but also by a large amount of sports bettors.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McCollum’s point total on the night was set at 26.5, and the most popular player propositional bet of the night was over 26.5 points.

🚨 CJ McCollum with 27 points in the FIRST HALF 🚨



CASH IT💰 https://t.co/fQ1TQNrSEA — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 14, 2022

Well, those who selected the Pelicans star to go off had an early night, considering he reached it by the 24-minute mark.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will advance to the final play-in tournament game and thus battle the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.