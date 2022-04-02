Cleveland Guardians Sign Emmanuel Clase to Contract Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Guardians have signed closer Emmanuel Clase to a contract extension, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Emmanuel Clase’s deal with the #Guardians 5 yrs, $20M. It includes a $2M signing bonus and 2 options at $10M for 2027-28. The buyouts on both option is $2M. Escalators can bring the max on the options to $13M. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 2, 2022

The extension is for five years and $20 million. Clase had a breakout season last year with 24 saves in 29 opportunities. Clase posted a 1.29 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 69.2 innings pitched. Clase is again expected to close out games for the Guardians this year.

As for the Guardians, not much is expected out of them this season. They have cut payroll and may continue to do so as the season progresses. The most critical piece of business for them this season may be whether or not they can re-sign third baseman Jose Ramirez. They are in contract talks now, but nothing close to an extension has been reported. If they cannot sign him, they may decide to trade Ramirez for the biggest return possible before the trade deadline.

The Guardians at +1500 are only in front of the Kansas City Royals (+2000) to win the American League Central this season. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.