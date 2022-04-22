Clint Frazier of the Chicago Cubs Has Appendicitis by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Cubs have placed Clint Frazier on the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Clint Frazier has appendicitis and will be going on the IL. Roster moves to come before the game.



Alec Mills will make a rehab start at Triple A tomorrow.



Wade Miley will throw bullpen today at Wrigley.



Andrelton Simmons continues with live BPs and throwing in Arizona. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 22, 2022

The good news for Frazier is that this injury is nothing neurological, something he dealt with when he was a member of the New York Yankees. With the Yankees, Frazier suffered a concussion which led to possible vertigo, although the team never released a complete diagnosis. This time, however, it’s appendicitis that has shelved Frazier. Assuming there are no complications, Frazier should be able to return to the Cubs in 10 days.

Speaking of the Cubs, their game Friday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates has been moved from a 2:20 P.M. start to an 8:06 P.M. start because of rain.

The Cubs will start Jose Quintana while the Pirates counter with Drew Smyly. The Cubs are +108 (-1.5) on the run line and -184 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-108), and under (-112).

You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.