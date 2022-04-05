Clippers' Norman Powell Practices; Trending Towards Return by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Clippers could be receiving some offensive reinforcement.

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Clippers forward Norman Powell will practice on Tuesday and could make his long-awaited return as early as Wednesday versus the Phoenix Suns.

Norman Powell will practice today, which sets him up to return tomorrow vs the Phoenix Suns.



Although Ty Lue said "hope so" in regards to Powell returning this week. — Law Murray ☔️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 5, 2022

Powell has been sidelined since February 10 with a fractured left foot, an injury that has limited him to just three games with the Clips. In those three contests, the 28-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

When asked about the possibility of Powell returning this week, head coach Ty Lue said, “hope so.”

The former Trail Blazer would be a nice boost to a Clippers team that just recently welcomed back All-Star forward Paul George from injury and appear set to battle either the New Orleans Pelicans or San Antonio Spurs in the play-in tournament.

“Norm’s a pro,” said George. “His first game with us, he scored 30. I think with him, it’s once you put him out there, he’s a basketball player, and he knows how to play at a high level.”

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Clippers at -550 odds to make the playoffs.