Clippers-Timberwolves: How to Watch, Stream & Bet NBA Play-in Tournament by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s game two of the NBA play-in tournament with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing host to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

There’s plenty of star power present in this basketball game, including Anthony Edwards, who has put forth plenty of highlight-reel plays this season.

The winner of this game will move on to the playoffs to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, while the loser will have a second chance to get in and face the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs matchup.

Date: 04/12/22 | Tip-Off: 9:30 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

How to Watch Clippers-Timberwolves?

TV: TNT | Live Steam: TNT App

You can watch this game on TNT or by using the TNT mobile app. Check out more on https://www.tntdrama.com/apps.

Clippers-Timberwolves Betting Odds, Total

Moneyline: Clippers (+130) | Timberwolves (-154)

Spread: Clippers +3 (-110) | Timberwolves -3 (-110)

Total: 230.5 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

How to Bet Clippers-Nets?

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you think Paul George can be a difference-maker in this spot, consider looking at him scoring 25+ points and the Clippers winning at +200. The Clippers will go as George goes in this spot, so there’s a lot of viability in looking at his props.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals.

How Far Can Paul George Take the Clippers?

The Clippers performed admirably without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup for the majority of the season, but when the games have more at stake like tonight’s, can George show up and be the man for LA?

Clippers Projected Lineup:

PG: Reggie Jackson

SG: Paul George

SF: Marcus Morris Sr.

PF: Nicholas Batum

C: Ivica Zubac

Can Karl-Anthony Towns Get Over Playoff Hump?

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combine to make up a great offensive duo, but can they play enough defense to survive the play-in and advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs?

Timberwolves Projected Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Karl-Anthony Towns