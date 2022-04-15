Colts Ink Former DPOY, CB Stephon Gilmore to Two-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Indianapolis Colts continue to revamp a roster that fell well short of expectations.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have signed free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year, $23 million contract.

Five-time Pro-Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, reached agreement on an two-year deal with the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is the second major acquisition by general manager Chris Ballard, following Indy’s trade for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan back in March.

The 31-year-old defensive back spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, finishing as the No. 7 cover corner out of 129 qualifiers, according to Pro Football Focus.

It is an important signing for a Colts defense that allowed the second-most touchdown passes in the league last season (32).

Defense has clearly been a priority for Ballard this offseason, with the team also bringing in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Brandon Facyson, and safety Rodney McLeod.

With Gilmore joining star slot corner Kenny Moore, Indy’s D has the potential to be one of the league’s better units and will be a popular late-round target in 2022 fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as AFC South favorites at +110 odds.