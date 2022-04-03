Connecticut-South Carolina: How to Watch, Stream & Bet the Women's National Title Game by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NCAA Women’s National Title Game goes down tonight and we couldn’t have asked for a better matchup, as No.1 South Carolina takes on the storied Connecticut Huskies. Here is everything you need to know for this highly anticipated showdown

When and Where is Connecticut-South Carolina?

#2 Connecticut: 30-5 | #1 South Carolina: 34-2

Date: 04/03/2022 | Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Venue: Target Center

How to Watch Connecticut-South Carolina?

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: ESPN App

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Andraya Carter

How to Bet Connecticut-South Carolina?

Moneyline: Connecticut +155| South Carolina -188

Spread: Connecticut +4.5 (-115) | South Carolina -4.5 (-105)

Total: 125.5 Over -112 | Under -110

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Coming off a 3-13 shooting performance, do you think UConn’s Christyn Williams rebounds against a tough Gamecocks defense? If so, consider taking the over on her 13.5 player points prop.

Can UConn Reclaim NCAA Women’s Basketball Supremacy?

Back in the big game for the first time since 2016, the Huskies aim to secure a remarkable 12th National Title. History is on UConn’s side, as the program is 11-0 all-time in National Title appearances.

Huskies Starting Lineup

G Christyn Williams

G Paige Bueckers

G Azzi Fudd

F Aaliyah Edwards

F Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Gamecocks Look to Cap Off Dominant Season

Led by Coach of the Year Dawn Staley and Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, South Carolina looks to add another piece of hardware to its trophy case, while putting an exclamation point on one of the more impressive runs in recent memory.

Gamecocks Starting Five

G Destanni Henderson

G Zia Cooke

G Brea Beal

F Victaria Saxton

F Aliyah Boston