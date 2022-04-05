Daniel Jones 'Ready to Go' as Giants' Voluntary Workouts Open by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Three seasons into his NFL career and Daniel Jones is still trying to live up to the hype of being drafted sixth overall by the New York Giants. It doesn’t help that Jones is onto his third head coach in four years, but injuries have also limited Jones’s development.

The Duke product played in just 11 games last season after injuring his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones avoided surgery but wasn’t cleared to resume action during the season. After months of rehabilitation, Jones is ready to go as the team begins voluntary workouts.

Daniel Jones 'feeling good' as he embarks on pivotal fourth season with Giantshttps://t.co/tsrNi8sTtY pic.twitter.com/EWkcnYBbx5 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 4, 2022

Jones has seen modest improvements in his metrics, going from a 61.9% completion rate in his first season to 64.3% last year while seeing his yards per attempt improve to 6.7 from 6.6. Turnovers remain an issue for Jones, who has 45 touchdowns to 29 interceptions through three seasons.

As an insurance plan, the Giants signed veteran pivot Tyrod Taylor to back up Jones this season. Taylor will be ready to take up the mantle if the fourth-year quarterback falters.

The outlook for the Giants remains guarded. New York is currently listed at +8000 to win the Super Bowl and has the longest odds to win the NFC East, per FanDuel Sportsbook.