Deebo Samuel Odds: Where Patriots Sit Among Favorites To Land 49ers Wideout
New England has the third-best prices on DraftKings
The recent trade developments involving Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have caught the attention of oddsmakers.
Samuel, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Wednesday, requested a trade from the 49ers as he gets set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Multiple reports have indicated how Samuel’s desire to leave is not strictly based on financial elements. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco would pay the 2021 All-Pro what he is seeking, which reportedly is $25 million per year.
Samuel’s trade request one week before the 2022 NFL Draft does not mean he definitely will be traded, but it allows other teams to call San Francisco and, at the very least, gain insight into trade demands.
Some teams around the league, perhaps based on their need at the position, draft capital, etc., make more sense than others. Oddsmakers understand that, as well.
And while the Patriots are not exactly a consensus favorite, DraftKings Sportsbook released betting prices Wednesday evening inferring New England as a viable suitor. The Patriots (16-to-1) own the third-best price should Samuel be dealt elsewhere. Bill Belichick and company are behind the 49ers (-205 to remain), a consensus favorite in the New York Jets (+450) and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-to-1).
Here is a complete list of Samuel’s next team prices courtesy of DraftKings:
San Francisco 49ers -205
New York Jets +450
Philadelphia Eagles +1000
New England Patriots +1600
Chicago Bears +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
Kansas City Chiefs +2000
Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Tennessee Titans +2000
Buffalo Bills +2500
Green Bay Packers +2500
Cleveland Browns +2500
Indianapolis Colts +3000
New Orleans Saints +3000
Dallas Cowboys +3000
Atlanta Falcons +3000
Miami Dolphins +3000
It’s worthy to note that those at DraftKings may differ than some other sportsbooks. FOXBet Sportsbook, for example, who initially shared Samuel next team odds more than a week ago, currently has the Indianapolis Colts (4-to-1), Packers (+550), Falcons (+750), Saints (9-to-1) and Washington Commanders (18-to-1), among others, priced much differently. If you like one of those options, it’s much more fruitful to place your bet at DraftKings where your money goes much, much further.
The Houston Texans, who were 7-to-1 at FOXBet last week, now have been pulled off the board. DraftKings has the Texans at 50-to-1 despite one specific report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicating how Houston could be in the mix to land Samuel.
The Patriots do not have prices at FOXBet.