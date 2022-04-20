Deebo Samuel Odds: Where Patriots Sit Among Favorites To Land 49ers Wideout New England has the third-best prices on DraftKings by Sean T. McGuire 60 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The recent trade developments involving Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have caught the attention of oddsmakers.

Samuel, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Wednesday, requested a trade from the 49ers as he gets set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Multiple reports have indicated how Samuel’s desire to leave is not strictly based on financial elements. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco would pay the 2021 All-Pro what he is seeking, which reportedly is $25 million per year.

Samuel’s trade request one week before the 2022 NFL Draft does not mean he definitely will be traded, but it allows other teams to call San Francisco and, at the very least, gain insight into trade demands.

Some teams around the league, perhaps based on their need at the position, draft capital, etc., make more sense than others. Oddsmakers understand that, as well.

And while the Patriots are not exactly a consensus favorite, DraftKings Sportsbook released betting prices Wednesday evening inferring New England as a viable suitor. The Patriots (16-to-1) own the third-best price should Samuel be dealt elsewhere. Bill Belichick and company are behind the 49ers (-205 to remain), a consensus favorite in the New York Jets (+450) and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-to-1).

Here is a complete list of Samuel’s next team prices courtesy of DraftKings:

San Francisco 49ers -205

New York Jets +450

Philadelphia Eagles +1000

New England Patriots +1600

Chicago Bears +1600

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000

Kansas City Chiefs +2000

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Tennessee Titans +2000

Buffalo Bills +2500

Green Bay Packers +2500

Cleveland Browns +2500

Indianapolis Colts +3000

New Orleans Saints +3000

Dallas Cowboys +3000

Atlanta Falcons +3000

Miami Dolphins +3000

It’s worthy to note that those at DraftKings may differ than some other sportsbooks. FOXBet Sportsbook, for example, who initially shared Samuel next team odds more than a week ago, currently has the Indianapolis Colts (4-to-1), Packers (+550), Falcons (+750), Saints (9-to-1) and Washington Commanders (18-to-1), among others, priced much differently. If you like one of those options, it’s much more fruitful to place your bet at DraftKings where your money goes much, much further.

The Houston Texans, who were 7-to-1 at FOXBet last week, now have been pulled off the board. DraftKings has the Texans at 50-to-1 despite one specific report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicating how Houston could be in the mix to land Samuel.

The Patriots do not have prices at FOXBet.