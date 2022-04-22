Deebo Samuel Tells 49ers Don't Bother With a Contract Offer by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has reportedly told the San Francisco 49ers not to offer him a new contract and trade him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

"From my understanding Deebo Samuel basically told the 49ers I want to be traded & don't make an offer.. I don't think this is about the money" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V6Nc0Vwveu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2022

Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and mentioned that he doesn’t believe Samuel is doing this for monetary purposes. It seems as though Samuel had a falling out with the organization. This news comes after a career year for Samuel, where he ended the season as the second-ranked fantasy football wide receiver with 262.0 points. If San Francisco chooses to fulfill his trade request, many teams throughout the league are in the market for the first-team All-Pro.

Samuel accrued 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns in 16 games last season.

NFL Draft Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

The NFL Draft goes down next week, and you can bet on hundreds of different draft props and more over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.