Dejounte Murray Will Miss His Third Straight Game Tuesday vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA has moved aside for the National Championship game tonight, but that doesn’t afford Dejounte Murray enough time to resolve the upper respiratory issue that has kept him out of the lineup.

Tom Orsborn confirmed that the San Antonio Spurs point guard is expected to miss his third straight game Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray again Tuesday night. He’s still plagued by the upper respiratory illness that forced him to miss the last two games. Good news for Spurs is that Tre Jones has played well filling in. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 4, 2022

Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists, ranking second in rebounding. His efforts have resulted in a team-best 7.4 Win Shares and 4.4 Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Tre Jones has filled in for Murray and is coming off one of his best performances of the season. The Duke product had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, totaling 39.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points.

The Spurs are clinging to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, holding a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has San Antonio priced as +7 underdogs for their matchup against the Nuggets.