Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Could Return vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 6 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is “not ruling out a return” in the team’s first-round playoff matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Injured Nuggets forward Michael Porter, Jr., tells @andscape that he is not ruling out a return in the first round playoff series against the Warriors. https://t.co/omJ7aZ9EhR #nba #NBAPlayoffs #nuggets #warriors — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 17, 2022

Porter has been sidelined since November 6 due to soreness in his lower back, ultimately undergoing surgery on December 1 – his third back surgery since 2017.

Speaking with reporters following Denver’s 123-101 Game 1 loss, the 23-year-old said, “Right now, I’m taking it game by game. I’m not ruling anything out. This is a thing I don’t ever want to deal with again, so I’m just taking my time. … I’m playing it game by game. Every morning I wake up, and I know I’m feeling good. Every day I’m getting closer.”

Porter’s return would be a welcome sight for a Nuggets team that has relied heavily on MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, while continuing to be without the services of star point guard Jamal Murray.

Denver will look to even up its series against Golden State in Game 2 on Monday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Warriors as -550 series betting favorites.