Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors SportsGrid Betting Model Picks
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/27
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information
DEN (1-3) GSW (3-1)
Date: 04/27/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (+315) vs. Golden State Warriors (-400)
Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets (+315) vs. Golden State Warriors (-400)
Spread (Open): Denver Nuggets (+8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-8.5)
Spread (Current): Denver Nuggets (+8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-8.5)
Game Total (Open): 224
Game Total (Current): 225.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (320)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets (24000)
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Denver Nuggets (43.15%) vs. Golden State Warriors (56.85%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: GSW -132
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: GSW +2
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 2 Stars – Projected Total: 223.4
All Betting Model picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.