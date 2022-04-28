Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors SportsGrid Betting Model Picks

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information

DEN (1-3) GSW (3-1) Date: 04/27/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Chase Center

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (+315) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -400 ) Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets (+315) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -400 ) Spread (Open): Denver Nuggets (+8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-8.5) Spread (Current): Denver Nuggets (+8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -8.5 ) Game Total (Open): 224 Game Total (Current): 225.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors ( 320 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets ( 24000 )

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Denver Nuggets (43.15%) vs. Golden State Warriors (56.85%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: GSW -132 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: GSW +2 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 2 Stars – Projected Total: 223.4

