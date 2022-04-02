Detroit Tigers Announce Riley Greene Has a Fractured Foot by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers has been diagnosed with a fractured right foot, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Riley Greene has a fracture in his foot. He’s out for a while. Non surgical, which is a positive. Reyes will probably start in center. Haase and W. Castro more outfield reps. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 2, 2022

This is a blow to the Tigers mainly because Greene is considered one of the top prospects in MLB. The Tigers had not let it be known if Greene would break camp with the team, but now it’s fair to wonder if he will be seen in Detroit before the All-Star break.

Greene had had a huge camp, batting .429 with a pair of HR, two triples, six runs, and five RBI in 11 games. Victor Reyes is expected to start in centerfield with Greene out, and Eric Haas and Willi Castro could also see a bump in playing time.

The Tigers are unlikely to compete with the Chicago White Sox for a division title this season and even a wildcard berth may be out of their reach, but they aren’t laughing stocks anymore either. Greene isn’t the only young star they have on the horizon, as Spencer Torkelson is also a top prospect and could be in the Opening Day lineup. While the future may be bright, the Tigers are still +750 to win the American League Central. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.