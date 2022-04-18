Diamondbacks-Nationals Postponed Due to Weather by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Nationals announced on their official Twitter account that Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up on Tuesday, April 19, where the teams will play a doubleheader. Josiah Gray and Madison Bumgarner were the scheduled starters and will likely pitch in one of the two games tomorrow.

In 2021, the Nationals’ Gray started 12 games, winning two and losing two. He had a 5.31 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP, striking out 63 batters in 62.2 innings. This season, he’s started two games, winning one and losing one.

Meanwhile, Bumgarner was set to make his third start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP, and has struck out four batters in eight innings. Last season, Bumgarner started 26 games, winning seven and losing ten. He had a 4.67 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and struck out 124 batters in 146.1 innings.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Washington Nationals are +8500 to win the NL East.