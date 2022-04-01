Dodgers Acquire Craig Kimbrel From White Sox; A.J Pollock Headed to Chicago by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With MLB Opening Day less than a week away, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox aren’t through making moves.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Los Angeles has acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock, sources tell ESPN. @Feinsand was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2022

The deal is reportedly a one-for-one, with no money or prospects exchanged between the two sides.

Kimbrel, who is set to earn a base salary of $16 million this season, should take over the role of closer in the Dodgers’ bullpen. The 33-year-old was dominant in 2021, compiling a 2.26 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a 100/23 strikeout to walk ratio over 59 2/3 innings between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

As for Pollock, he could be in line for a boost in playing time after appearing set for a rotational role in LA. The oft-injured outfielder was able to make it through 117 games last season, slashing .297 with a career-high 21 homers and 69 RBIs.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dodgers and White Sox’ World Series odds set at +470 and +1000, respectively.