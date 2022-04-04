Dodgers Send Jake Lamb to Minor League Camp by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Opening Day is inching closer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking steps to finalize their roster. The Dodgers sent Jake Lamb to their minor league camp on Sunday, signaling that Edwin Rios will start the season with the big club.

#Dodgers announce that they have sent infielder Jake Lamb to minor league camp, a move that was expected with Edwin Rios apparently making the team. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) April 4, 2022

Lamb is five years removed from his lone All-Star appearance, watching his stock fall in every season since then. The 31-year-old appeared in just 55 games last season, split between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox, posting a .674 on-base plus slugging percentage and striking out 51 times in 170 plate appearances.

Rios has spent the past three seasons with the Dodgers, serving as a depth utility option. The 28-year-old has made just 199 plate appearances, accumulating a .790 on-base plus slugging percentage.

LA has been patiently waiting to get Rios more plate appearances, but if he falters, that could open the door for Lamb to earn a few reps with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers start the season as the odds-on favorite to win their second World Series in three years. FanDuel Sportsbook has LA priced at +450 to win it all.