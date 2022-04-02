Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Extension by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

The extension gives Howard $50.691 million in new money. Howard had almost $40 million left on his old contract and now is essentially signed for five years and $90 million. The $25.345 million per season that he will average makes him the highest-paid CB in the NFL.

The Dolphins have not been shy about adding talent this offseason. They know the Buffalo Bills are the class of the division, if not the AFC and the NFL. The Dolphins have added Tyreek Hill via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and added running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Connor Williams, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah via free agency. It’s almost like the Dolphins are trying to get everyone to stop talking about former head coach Brian Flores and his accusations that owner Stephen Ross offered him money to lose games purposely.

The Dolphins are tied with the New England Patriots at +400 to win the AFC East, trailing only the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, who are at -180. You can find the odds for every NFL team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.