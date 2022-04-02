Flames' Jacob Markstrom Starts in Net Saturday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jacob Markstrom will be between the pipes for the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. St. Louis. Starter’s net empty and Dan Vladar working late at optional morning skate.



No skaters on late, so can’t tell for certain who comes in with Monahan and Kylington out. Looked like Carpenter and Stone at Friday’s practice. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 2, 2022

There might be more talk about Markstrom winning the Vezina Trophy this season if not for the campaign that Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers is putting together. Markstrom has a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925 in 53 games. If the Flames are to reach their goal of winning the Stanley Cup, it likely will be because of the play of Markstrom. The Flames are currently in first place in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

However, the Flames did receive some bad news earlier Saturday when it was announced that center Sean Monahan would undergo hip surgery and be lost for the season.

The Flames are +106 (-1.5) on the puck line, -255 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114) versus the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.