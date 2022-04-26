Golden Knights' Lehner Will Miss the Rest of the Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Vegas Golden Knights playoff hopes took another hit on Monday as news dropped that Robin Lehner will miss the rest of the season. Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery after trying to battle through the injury since mid-February. It will be Logan Thompson’s crease now, and Jiri Petera will rejoin the team to serve as the backup.

This season, the former Sabre became the undisputed number one goalie after the team moved on from Vezina winner Marc-Andre Fleury and shipped him to the Chicago Blackhawks in July. Lehner has been solid in 44 games, going 23-17-2 to go along with a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage while posting one shutout.

It’s been an injury-riddled campaign for Vegas as they’ve played long stints without captain Mark Stone and sniper Max Pacioretty not to mention several other key players being out. All that has added to a one-time Stanley Cup favorite staring at a three-point deficit with three games remaining.

The odds are not in favor of Sin City’s squad making the postseason at FanDuel Sportsbook as they have the Knights at +430 to make it and -700 to be golfing earlier this year.