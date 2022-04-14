Hawks-Cavaliers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet NBA Play-in Tournament by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play host to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, with the winner facing off with the Miami Heat in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

The Cavaliers are set to host this game after falling to the Brooklyn Nets during play-in game one on Tuesday by a score of 115-108. In terms of the Hawks, they blew out the Charlotte Hornets in their play-in match-up by a score of 132-103.

Date: 04/15/22 | Tip-Off: 7 PM ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers?

TV: ESPN | Live Steam: ESPN App

You can watch this game on ESPN or by using the ESPN mobile app. Check out more on https://www.espn.com/watch

Hawks-Cavaliers Betting Odds, Total

Moneyline: Hawks (-146) | Cavaliers (+124)

Spread: Hawks -2.5 (-112) | Cavaliers +2.5 (-108)

Total: 224.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

How to Bet Hawks-Cavaliers?

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Hawks and Cavaliers met four times during the 2021 season, which saw the Hawks win three of four meetings. The total for this contest is set at 224.5 and in those four meetings this season, there were an average of 228 points scored per game. As a result, you should likely be looking towards the over in this spot.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals.

Will the Hawks Continue to Score at Ease?

The Hawks put a beating on the Charlotte Hornets to earn an opportunity to face off with the Cavaliers. Six Hawks players scored in double figures, including Trae Young, who led the charge with 24 points to add to his postseason success of 2021.

Hawks Projected Lineup:

PG: Trae Young

SG: Kevin Huerter

SF: De’Andre Hunter

PF: Danilo Gallinari

C: Clint Capela

Can the Cavaliers Bounce Back After Tough Loss to Nets?

The Cavaliers showed a lot of promise against the Nets after going down big early and that should be something they can build off in this game as the home team.

Cavaliers Projected Lineup:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Caris Levert

SF: Isaac Okoro

PF: Lauri Markkanen

C: Evan Mobley